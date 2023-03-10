Packers restructure David Bakhtiari’s contract to free up salary cap space | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay continued its push to create salary cap room Friday by restructuring another contract with a key player.

According to ESPN, the Packers made some changes to veteran David Bakhtiari’s deal that will now see $5.5 million of his base salary and $9.5 million in a March roster bonus converted to a signing bonus. The savings is expected to be roughly $7.5 million in terms of the salary cap. The team could have created $12 million in room but did not add any void years, deciding to not to push that additional money into future years.

The #Packers have restructured LT David Bakhtiari’s contract, per sources, converting $9.5 million into a March roster bonus and $5.5 million of his 2023 base salary into a guaranteed signing bonus. This will lessen his $28.8M cap hit for Green Bay to maneuver. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 10, 2023

After missing nearly all of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 as he recovered from knee surgery, Bakhtiari started 11 games at left tackle for the Packers. An All-Pro prior to his injury, the 31-year-old started to settle back into a groove towards the end of the season.

Bakhtiari is the fourth player to have his contract restructured this offseason, joining running back Aaron Jones, defensive tackle Kenny Clark and cornerback Jaire Alexander. It has the team sitting at about $20.7 million in salary cap space prior to the new league year starting March 15.