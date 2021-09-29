Packers injury update: CB Kevin King, WR Marquez Valdes Scantling, LT Elgton Jenkins miss practice | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

The illness Kevin King missed Sunday’s game against San Francisco with is not an illness at all. It turns out he was suffering from concussion symptoms.

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Wednesday that the cornerback was in the concussion protocol and did not practice.

“I really don’t,” LaFleur said when asked how the concussion happened. “All I know is he came to us Sunday, he wasn’t feeling well. Obviously, we’re on the road and had our doctors look at him when we were there. And then back (in Green Bay) on Monday, they did further evaluations and that’s when they determined and put him in the protocol.”

Linebacker Khrys Barnes is also in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday’s game in the first half.

Wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling and left tackle Elgton Jenkins did not practice Wednesday either. Valdes-Scantling is dealing with a hamstring injury that forced him out late in the game against San Francisco, while Jenkins missed the game with an ankle injury. LaFleur said both will be given the week to determine whether they’ll be able to face Pittsburgh this week.

Running back Aaron Jones (ankle) and safety Vernon Scott (hamstring) were limited in practice.

The Steelers are also dealing with some major injuries. Wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and quarterback Ben Roethlisberger were among four players not to take part in practice.

Former Wisconsin outside linebacker TJ Watt, who missed Pittsburg’s game last week against Cincinnati with a groin injury, was a limited participant.