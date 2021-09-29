Brewers beat St. Louis, snap Cards 17-game winning streak | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

St. Louis has finally lost a game. Milwaukee saw to that Wednesday night with a 4-0 win on the road to stop the Cardinals winning streak at 17 games.

The Brewers did it with a great pitching effort from Adrian Houser and some home runs from Daniel Vogelbach and Manny Pina.

Houser went five innings, giving up three hits, walking a pair and striking out one. He picked up his 10th win of the year, the third member of the starting rotation to hit double digits in wins and the fourth pitcher overall. It was the second time this year that Houser started in a game the Brewers blanked the Cardinals and he’s given up one earned run in 20 innings against St. Louis in September.

With Devin Williams likely done for the season with a fractured pitching hand, the Brewers turned to Aaron Ashby in the eighth inning with a four-run lead. The Kansas City native, who had 13 family members make the trek across the state to watch him pitch, threw two scoreless innings with five strikeouts.

A week after limiting Milwaukee to two runs over seven innings, St. Louis starter Miles Mikolas made it 5 2/3 innings and gave up three runs. That included a two-run homer in the sixth inning from Vogelbach, his ninth of the season. Pina would follow an inning later with his 13th homer of the year, this one off of reliever Andrew Miller.

The win was No. 95 on the season for Milwaukee, one short of the franchise record that was reached in 2011 and 2018.

Milwaukee and St. Louis will close out the series Thursday afternoon.