Brewers: Drunk punch lands Devin Williams on IL, likely to miss rest of the season | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has taken a serious hit to its bullpen roughly a week before the postseason begins.

The Brewers announced Wednesday that reliever Devin Williams would likely miss the rest of the season after fracturing his right hand. The reigning NL Rookie of the Year and NL Reliever of the Year, Williams said he was injured after Milwaukee clinched the NL Central on Sunday.

“After our celebration I went out to have a few drinks,” Williams told reporters in St. Louis. “On my way home, I was a little frustrated, upset and I punched a wall. That’s how it happened.”

Williams didn’t tell the club and attempted to throw on Monday before the team’s game. It was then he recognized he had injured himself and went to the medical staff. An exam showed the injury and a decision was made to put him on the 10-day injured list and likely do surgery.

Devin Williams and David Stearns address the media: pic.twitter.com/LkfE8RvLoH — Todd Rosiak (@Todd_Rosiak) September 29, 2021

“I’m pretty upset with myself. There’s no one to blame but me,” Williams said. “I feel like I’ve let my team down, our coaching staff, our fans, everyone. I know how big of a role I play on this team and there’s a lot of people counting on me. All I can do now is cheer my team on, learn from it and don’t make that same mistake in the future.”

Partnering with closer Josh Hader to give the Brewers two shutdown arms in the final innings of games, Williams was 8-2 with a 2.50 ERA this season.