Packers opener vs Saints won’t be played in New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Hurricane Ida will force the season opener between the Packers and Saints on Sept. 12 to be played somewhere other than New Orleans.

Saints’ coach Sean Payton told reporters Tuesday morning that they expect to be away from their home stadium for the first quarter of the season due to the storm that hit last weekend. Though there was only minor damage done to the Superdome, officials don’t want to strain the city’s resources any further by holding a sporting event.

The Saints are currently practicing in Arlington, Texas at the home of the Dallas Cowboys. Owner Jerry Jones told a Dallas radio station that his club was working with the NFL to potentially host the Packers and Saints game at AT&T Stadium. However, there is a report from the NFL Network’s Jane Slater that there is a concert at the stadium a few days after and the venue likely won’t be available.

#Saints/GB week 1 likely not happening at AT&T stadium because of a concert at the stadium that week. The venue will have to be an NFL one so the search continues but I’m told they will likely practice here in DFW at either TCU or SMU because of practice bubbles and availability — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 31, 2021