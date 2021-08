Packers begin process of cutting roster to 53 | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

NFL teams must have their rosters down to 53 players by 3 p.m. Tuesday and the Green Bay Packers have started to make their way to that number.

Here’s a list of cuts to this point:

(This will be updated throughout the day)

OL Ben Braden (Bill Huber, SI)

QB Kurt Benkert (Paul Bretl)

WR Equanimeous St. Brown (Tom Pelissero, NFL Network)

S Christian Uphoff (Rob Demovsky, ESPN)

RB Dexter William (Ryan Wood, GBPG)

CB Rojesterman Farris (Huber)

CB Stephen Denmark (Matt Schneidman, The Athletic)

OL Jacob Capra (Schneidman)

LB Tipa Galeai (Wood)

CB Kabian Ento (Wood)

RB Patrick Taylor (Tom Silverstein, MJS)

WR Reggie Begelton (Silverstein)

OL Cole Van Lanen (Schneidman)

K JJ Molson (Wood)

S Ines Gaines (Huber)

LB Ray Wilborn (Wood)

DL Willington Previlon (Wood)

OL Coy Cronk (Huber)

LB Delontae Scott (Silverstein)

WR Damon Hazelton (Wood)

WR Juwann Winfree (Silverstein)

DL Carlo Kemp (Silverstein)

TE Bronson Kafusi (Pelissero)

DL Abdullah Anderson (Wood)