Packers reportedly keeping David Bakhtiari on PUP list, will miss at least first six weeks of the season

Green Bay will be without its All-Pro left tackle for at least the first month and a half of the season.

According to the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Packers are keeping David Bakhtiari on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start the year. Players aren’t eligible to come off that list until after Week 6.

Bakhtiari is rehabbing from a torn ACL suffered during a practice on New Year’s Eve last December. He was said to be ahead of schedule early in the process and was seen working out on the side of the practice field during the offseason and training camp.

In Bakhtiari's case, they could not have put him on injured reserve after including him on the 53-man roster. He would have had to pass his physical to make it to the 53 and thus wouldn't be eligible to be on IR for the same injury. — Tom Silverstein (@TomSilverstein) August 31, 2021

Without Bakhtiari, the Packers will roll with Elgton Jenkins as quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ blindside protector.