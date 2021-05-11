Aaron Rodgers Watch: Day 13

As we come up on two weeks since it was first reported quarterback Aaron Rodgers did not want to return to the Green Bay Packers due to issues with the front office, a resolution to the situation does not appear imminent.

Here are the latest developments:

— A day after an appearance on The Herd with Colin Cowherd, wide receiver Davante Adams spent time with NBC’s The Peter King Podcast to talk about a variety of topics, including Rodgers. King asked the All-Pro if he had a feeling one way or another on how the situation would play out.

“I don’t, man. I’m just trying to be positive, keep my mind on it,” Adams said. “I don’t even want to bring anything else into this universe. I just want to think good thoughts and kind of downplay it in my head and just hope at some point it goes back to normal and we show up to camp and everybody is ready to rock.”

— While Adams doesn’t know how it’s going to play out, oddsmakers are allowing fans to bet on the outcome, as broken down by ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.