Brewers announce capacity will double at American Family Field starting Saturday

Capacity at American Family Field is about to double.

The Brewers announced Tuesday that the percentage of fans allowed at home games would go from 25% to 50% beginning with Saturday’s game against Atlanta.

“Fans have returned with great enthusiasm to American Family Field this year, and today’s announcement allows us to meet the demand for tickets and elevate the entire ballpark experience,” said Brewers President – Business Operations Rick Schlesinger in a press release. “We have demonstrated to date that we can host fans safely at American Family Field, and we appreciate the support of City of Milwaukee Commissioner of Health Kirsten Johnson in increasing the capacity.”

The new capacity will allow for about 20,000 fans to attend games.

You can find more information about purchasing tickets at Brewers.com.