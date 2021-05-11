Brewers: Wisconsin native Jordan Zimmermann announces retirement | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Jordan Zimmermann’s short tenure with the Milwaukee Brewers is over and so is his baseball career.

The Wisconsin native and two-time All-Star pitcher announced Tuesday morning — for a second time — he was retiring.

“I have had the joy of playing the game that I love for the past 15 years,” Zimmermann said in a press release. “I will forever be thankful to the Washington Nationals and Detroit Tigers for allowing me to live out this dream. It has been particularly special to be able to end it all playing for my hometown team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Thank you to all of my friends, teammates and family members who have been by my side throughout this incredible journey. I will miss the game greatly, but I’m ready for the new phase of my life.”

Zimmermann spent all but one season of his 13-year career with Washington or Detroit. It was with the Nationals that he developed into one of the better pitchers in the National League. That included top 10 finishes in Cy Young voting in 2013 and 2014, with the latter year also being when he threw the first no hitter in franchise history.

The 35-year-old initially retired last month but that lasted just a couple hours before the Brewers called him and asked him back as injuries piled up. He pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Crew over two appearances.

“On behalf of the entire organization, I would like to congratulate Jordan on a long and distinguished career,” said Brewers President of Baseball Operations David Stearns in the release. “We are thrilled that Jordan was ultimately able to wear the uniform of his hometown team, and we wish he and his family all the best in retirement.”