Brewers beat Cincinnati for 3rd straight win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has won three straight games after a 5-1 victory at Cincinnati on Sunday.

Adrian Houser was very good in his start, going seven innings, allowing just one run on six hits. His lone mistake was serving up a solo home run to Jake Fraley in the 7th. Houser earned the win to move to 2-1 on the year.

Andruw Monasterio hit the first home run of his career, a three-run shot in the first inning to give Milwaukee the lead. Victor Caratini drilled his third homer of the season, a solo blast in the fifth. Owen Miller followed that up later in the inning with an RBI single.

Caratini and Rowdy Tellez had a couple hits, while Joey Wiemer had a hit and scored a run.

Monasterio left the game after taking a shot to the face on an attempted pickoff move. The team called it a precaution.

Milwaukee’s winning streak has coincided with Pittsburgh winning five straight, leaving the Brewers a 1/2 game up on the Pirates and at least six games on the rest of the NL Central. The Crew will look for a four-game sweep of the Reds on Monday night.