Badgers grab commitment from 3-star cornerback

Wisconsin has added a second piece to its secondary as part of its 2024 recruiting class.

Three-star cornerback Vernon Woodward III (Winter Park, Fla.) announced his commitment to the Badgers on Sunday following his official visit to Madison.

The 6-foot-2, 180-pound Woodward earned a scholarship offer from Wisconsin in early May before visiting the city this weekend with a host of already committed players. He is the 127th-ranked player in the talent-rich state of Florida and the No. 74 cornerback in the country, according to the 247Sports Composite.

Woodward held offers from five Big Ten teams, including Illinois and Purdue, along with Ole Miss, Louisville and Georgia Tech, among others. He was scheduled to visit the Illini next weekend.

Woodward is commit No. 9 in Wisconsin’s 2024 class and joins safety Kahmir Prescott as players in the secondary. Overall, the class is ranked No. 21 in the country.