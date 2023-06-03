Bucks reportedly set to hire Terry Stotts as assistant on Adrian Griffin’s staff | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

New Milwaukee coach Adrian Griffin has reportedly added a veteran assistant to his staff and it should be a familiar name to Bucks fans.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Griffin has tabbed Terry Stotts to be his lead assistant.

Terry Stotts is finalizing a deal to join Adrian Griffin’s new coaching staff with the Milwaukee Bucks, sources tell ESPN. Stotts won 402 games and made eight straight playoff trips as Portland’s coach. He was the Bucks’ coach for 146 games, ending in 2007. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 3, 2023

This will be Stotts’ third different stint in Milwaukee. He was an assistant under George Karl from 1998 to 2002 when the team was a contender in the Eastern Conference, including making the conference finals in 2001. After two seasons in Atlanta, Stotts returned to the Bucks as their head coach in 2005. Milwaukee went 40-42 and to the playoffs in his first year before he got fired toward the end of his second season in charge.

Despite the setback, Stotts went on to get the head coaching job with Portland in 2012 where he led the Trailblazers to the playoffs in eight of his nine years in charge. He was let go in 2021 after being bounced from the playoffs in the first round for a fourth time in five seasons.

The Bucks have not officially announced Griffin as its head coach, though the team’s website has been updated to list Griffin in that role.