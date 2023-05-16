Brewers beat St. Louis 3-2, lose Wade Miley to injury | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee bounced back from the one of the most lopsided losses in team history to earn a 3-2 win Tuesday night in St. Louis.

A day after falling 18-1, the Brewers pitching staff came through with a huge effort, especially the bullpen after starter Wade Miley was forced to leave in the second inning with a lat strain. Five relievers combined to handle the rest of the game, limiting the Cardinals to just one more run. Joel Payamps got the win to move to 2-0, while Devin Williams earned his six save of the season.

Milwaukee didn’t get a ton going offensively again, but did enough. Willy Adames drove in the first run, while Joey Wiemer hit his fourth home run of the year. Brian Anderson had what proved to be the winning knock, a solo homer in the sixth inning. It was his first since April 23. Owen Miller had a pair of hits and Brice Turang went 3-for-4.

While it was a big win, it came with news afterwards that Miley will head to the injured list. He’s the fourth potential starter on the IL, joining Brandon Woodruff, Jason Alexander and Aaron Ashby. The team just got Adrian Houser back on May 7 after he missed the first month with an injury.

The Brewers will look for the series win Wednesday night in St. Louis. First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m.