Wisconsin gets commitment from transfer CB | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin has its veteran addition to the cornerback room.

Division II All-American Nyzier Fourqurean announced his commitment to the Badgers on Tuesday night.

Fourqurean played at Grand Valley State the last two years and had a breakout campaign in 2022, racking up 37 tackles, four interceptions and 14 passes defended. He also had three tackles for loss and a fumble recovery for a defense that led the country in points allowed per game.

The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Ohio native committed to Vanderbilt on May 7 but the Badgers were able to flip the junior-to-be just nine days later. Fourqurean played the last two seasons for Matt Mitchell, who left the Lakers to take over as Wisconsin’s outside linebackers coach.

The Badgers had pursued a number of transfer cornerbacks to help boost the depth at the position after losing three seniors after last season and three more young players following spring practice. Fourqurean should fit in well with Wisconsin’s other experienced players in senior Alex Smith, fellow transfer Jason Maitre and sophomore Ricardo Hallman. That group will combine with some exciting true freshmen, including Jonas Duclona, Jace Arnold and Amare Snowden, to give the cornerback room a much different look than last season.