Zach Johnson, Michael Phelps to be part of celebrity foursome at American Family Insurance Championship

There will be some new faces as part of the celebrity foursome at the American Family Insurance Championship next month.

In addition to the returning participants in two-time U.S. Open champion Andy North and Hall of Fame shortstop Derek Jeter, the group will include 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup captain Zach Johnson and 23-time gold medal winning swimmer Michael Phelps.

“We’re very excited to welcome Zach and Michael to this year’s Celebrity Foursome,” said North in a release. “When you talk about athletes who have competed and won at the highest levels of sport, you know they’ll be ready to play.”

The foursome will tee off on Saturday, June 10 following the second round of the tournament at University Ridge Golf Course. The 9-hole exhibition is expected to get going at 2 p.m.

Click here for more information about the tournament and to purchase tickets.