Packers: Aaron Rodgers didn't practice Wednesday, but the QB is expected to play Sunday

Aaron Rodgers will be on the field Sunday when Green Bay travels to Chicago to face the Bears.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback told The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday that scans on his injured ribs came back clean, meaning he’ll be available against one of the Packers biggest rivals.

Rodgers did not practice Wednesday, though that has largely been the case since he broke his thumb in Week 5 against the New York Giants. Coach Matt LaFleur said whether he practices at all the rest of the week is to be determined.

Despite the longshot odds of the Packers making the playoffs — it’s about 2% at this point — LaFleur isn’t surprised Rodgers wants to and will keep playing through his various injuries.

“It just speaks to how competitive he is and how much he’s invested into this game and team regardless of circumstances,” LaFleur said. “That’s kind of what we talk to our team about all the time is competitive greatness, being your best when your best is required regardless of the circumstance. That’s one thing you can always expect of him.”

Rodgers was one of four players not practice Wednesday, with offensive linemen Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari, along with safety Darnell Savage joining him.

There was good news, though, as wide receiver Romeo Doubs and linebacker De’Vondre Campbell did practice. It was Doubs first action since suffering an ankle injury against Detroit in early November. Campbell practiced once last week but hasn’t played since late October due to a knee injury.