Bucks: Khris Middleton could reportedly make his season debut on Friday

Milwaukee could get one of its top playmakers back very soon.

The Athletic reported Wednesday that Khris Middleton could make his season debut as early as Friday when the Bucks host the Los Angeles Lakers.

Middleton hasn’t played yet this season due to offseason wrist surgery. That came after the three-time All-Star was forced to miss the final 10 games of the postseason last spring after injuring his knee in the first round against Chicago.

The Bucks have won despite not having all their stars at different times through the first 19 games. In addition to Middleton, Jrue Holiday missed five games with an ankle injury, while Giannis Antetokounmpo was forced to miss three games with knee soreness. Still, Milwaukee is sitting at 14-5 on the year, good enough for the No. 2 spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Bucks will face New York on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden.