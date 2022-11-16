Packers: 2 questionable, 2 others listed out for Tennessee game | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay won’t have linebacker De’Vondre Campbell when it plays Thursday night against Tennessee.

There had been some hope at the beginning of the week that the 2021 All-Pro would be ready to return after missing the last couple weeks with a knee injury but that is not the case. The Packers ruled Campbell out when they released their final injury report Wednesday. Wide receiver Romeo Doubs is also listed as out due to an ankle injury.

Cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles took part in practice Wednesday on a limited basis but is listed as doubtful. He’s been out the last few weeks with an ankle injury.

The left side of the team’s offensive line is questionable for the game. Tackle David Bakhtiari and guard Elgton Jenkins did not practice Wednesday as both continue to try and limit the wear and tear on their surgically repaired knees.

The game against Dallas was the first in which the Packers had their preferred starting offensive line make it through an entire game together. That helped open up holes for a running game that finished with 207 yards on the ground.

Tennessee will be without five players — kicker Randy Bullock, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, safety Amani Hooker, defensive back Lonnie Johnson and center Ben Jones. Two others — defensive back Elijah Molden and defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons — are listed as questionable.

Kick on Thursday night at Lambeau Field is set for 7:15 p.m.