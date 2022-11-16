Bucks: Brook Lopez hits 7 3-pointers in 113-98 win over Cleveland | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee used a blistering third quarter to take control of a close game on its way to a 113-98 win over Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The Bucks led 61-60 at the break before outscoring the Cavaliers 34-18 in the third. Brook Lopez scored 11 of his team-high 29 points in the quarter, including three 3-pointers. The big man was hot the entire night, hitting seven from beyond the arc on nine attempts. It was his best game from deep since nailing eight 3-pointers in 2018.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with a near triple-double, posting 16 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists. Bobby Portis added 10 points and 11 rebounds, while Jordan Nwora went 5-for-9 from 3 on his way to 21 points.

Cleveland got 23 points each from Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. Garland added a team-high eight assists.

The win allowed the Bucks to snap a two-game losing skid, moving them to 11-3 on the year.

Milwaukee will travel to Philadelphia on Friday to face the 76ers.