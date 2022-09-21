Brewers avoid sweep, beat Mets 6-0

Milwaukee avoided being swept by the New York Mets with a 6-0 victory Wednesday afternoon at American Family Field.

It was a tight game until the seventh inning when the Brewers poured across five runs. That included a two-out, pinch-hit grand slam from Mike Brosseau. It was his first career grand slam and his first home run since Aug. 4.

They walked Willy to get to Mike Brosseau 😏@mikebrosseau10 x #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/oPPGeBGlyI — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 21, 2022

The runs would be more than enough for Milwaukee’s pitching staff. After Adrian Houser didn’t allow a run over 4 2/3 innings, five relievers held the Mets in check. In total, New York had just four hits on the day and went 0-for-5 with runners in scoring position.

Willy Adames hit his 31st home run of the year, a solo shot in the sixth that served as the first run of the game. Garrett Mitchell went 2-for-2 on the day, while Tyrone Taylor drove in a run.

The win left Milwaukee two games back of Philadelphia for the final wild-card spot in the NL, with the Phillies scheduled to play later on Wednesday.

The Brewers will now hit the road for their final games away from home this year as they open a series against Cincinnati on Thursday.