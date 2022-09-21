Tampa Bay WR Mike Evans’ suspension upheld, won’t play Sunday against Green Bay | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay won’t have to face Pro Bowl wide receiver Mike Evans when it travels to Tampa Bay this Sunday.

The NFL suspended Evans one game for his actions in the Buccaneers win last week against New Orleans that led to him being kicked out for unnecessary roughness. Evans appealed the suspension and had his case heard Tuesday. It wasn’t enough to sway an independent party and it was announced Wednesday the suspension had been upheld.

“Not much, we have enough to worry about,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked about the news. “They’ve got a lot of playmakers over there and really in every phase. Great coaches and it’s going to be a great challenge. We only worry about things we can control and that’s totally out of our control. It doesn’t impact us at all.”

Evans has reached 1,000 yards receiving in all eight of his professional seasons, including 74 catches for 1,035 yards and a career-high 14 touchdowns last year.

The absence of Evans could be significant with the other issues at the position for the Buccaneers. Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Julio Jones (knee) missed the game against the Saints with injuries. The only guarantees for Sunday are Russell Gage, Breshad Perriman and Scotty Miller.