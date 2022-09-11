Rowdy Tellez homers twice, Brewers move to within 2 games of final playoff spot | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee moved within two games of the final wild-card spot in the NL on Sunday with a 7-6 win over Cincinnati.

The Brewers jumped out to an early lead with a two-run double from Rowdy Tellez in the first inning. After the Reds countered with two runs of their own, Milwaukee put across four more runs in the second. That included a two-run homer from Willy Adames and a solo shot from Tellez. The latter would homer again in the fourth to give the Brewers a 7-2 lead.

Milwaukee got a really nice outing from Brandon Woodruff. He allowed just the two runs over six innings of work. He gave up five hits and struck out 11 to move to 10-4 on the year.

But the bullpen didn’t do a good job of holding the 5-run lead, though. Peter Strzelecki gave up two runs in the seventh and then Devin Williams allowed two runs — one earned — in the ninth before finally shutting the Reds down.

The top of Milwaukee’s lineup Christian Yelich, Adames and Tellez went 7-for-14 with seven RBI.

The win left the Brewers just two games back of San Diego for the final wild-card spot. Milwaukee now heads to St. Louis to face the Cardinals for two games starting Tuesday.