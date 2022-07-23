Brewers: Aaron Ashby gets 5-year contract, Jace Peterson headed to IL | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee has locked in one of its young pitchers for the long-term.

The Brewers announced Saturday they had signed lefty Aaron Ashby to a five-year contract that keeps him with the club through the 2027 season with team options for 2028 and 2029.

“We are very happy to reach a multi-year agreement with Aaron,” President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said in a release. “Throughout his time in our organization, Aaron has demonstrated a unique combination of persistence, character and talent. He is establishing himself as one of the premier young pitchers in baseball, and we look forward to watching his continued growth and success.”

Ashby made his MLB debut last season, pitching in 13 games. He posted a 3-2 record with a 4.55 ERA. This season he’s appeared in 18 games with 12 starts, going 2-7 with a 4.57 ERA. The 24-year-old missed a couple weeks with an injury in June but has looked solid in his last two starts, giving up three runs in 9 1/3 innings.

Peterson to the IL

Versatile infielder Jace Peterson was placed on the 10-day injured list with a sprained elbow. Manager Craig Counsell told reporters the injury could keep Peterson out until late August.