Brewers open second half with walk-off win over Colorado | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

It took extra innings but Milwaukee opened the second half of the season in thrilling fashion with a 6-5 win over Colorado.

Home runs accounted for the Brewers first five runs, including a two-out, two-strike bomb from Hunter Renfroe in the 10th inning to tie the game. Then, in the 13th, Luis Urias found just enough space in shallow center field to drive in the winning run for the second walk-off hit of his career.

Andrew McCutchen drove in a pair of runs with his 10th homer of the season, while Willy Adames hit a solo shot to become the first Milwaukee player to hit 20 home runs this year. Renfroe and Kolten Wong each had a couple hits.

Corbin Burnes got the start for the Crew and went five innings. He made one big mistake, leaving a 95-MPH cutter over the plate that Charlie Blackmon deposited into the stands in right field for a two-run homer. Burnes’ chance for the win went out the window in the sixth with Trevor Gott allowing the tying run.

Things stayed 3-3 until the 10th when the Rockies pushed across a pair of runs against reliever Jandel Gustave. Hoby Milner got the Brewers out of that inning and then left two runners stranded with an inning-ending strikeout. Brent Suter pitched a pair of perfect innings to get the win.

Milwaukee won for just the fourth time in its last 12 games, though the club did extend its lead in the NL Central to 1.5 games on St. Louis following the Cardinals loss to Cincinnati.

It will be the Brewers and Rockies again Saturday night at American Family Field.