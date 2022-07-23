Packers: David Bakhtiari to start training camp on PUP | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

David Bakhtiari won’t be on the field when Green Bay opens training camp Wednesday.

The Packers placed the former All-Pro on the physically unable to perform list Saturday, according to ESPN.

Bakhtiari continues to deal with complications in returning from a torn ACL suffered at the end of the 2020 season. He missed all but one game last season, unable to play due to fluid build up in his knee. The 30-year-old spent this offseason rehabbing and coach Matt LaFleur said in June they expected him to be ready for training camp.

The left tackle joins nine other players on the PUP, including fellow offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, who is attempting to return from a torn ACL himself.