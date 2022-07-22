Packers: WR Christian Watson among 9 players that will start training camp on PUP | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Nine Green Bay Packers will start the season on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

The team placed kicker Mason Crosby, running back Kylin Hill, offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, defensive lineman Dean Lowry, defensive lineman Hauati Pututau, linebacker Randy Ramsey, running back Patrick Taylor, tight end Robert Tonyan and wide receiver Christian Watson.

Three others — linebacker Caliph Brice, along with offensive linemen Caleb Jones and Rasheed Walker, were put on the non-football injury list, according to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky.

Most of those on the PUP are not a surprise. Hill, Jenkins and Tonyan are working back from knee injuries that ended their season last year, while Crosby and Lowry missed time this offseason with injuries. The unexpected name is Watson, who took part in all the OTAs and minicamp during the spring after being drafted in the second round. A report from Ross Uglem suggests the injury is not considered serious and the rookie is not expected to miss an extended period of time.

Perhaps some good news coming from the list is that offensive lineman David Bakhtiari is not on it. He missed all but one game last season due to complications in his return from a torn ACL in Dec. 2020. The veteran left tackle did not take part in any of the on-field work during the offseason program but coach Matt LaFleur said they were optimistic he’d be ready for training camp.

Players put on the PUP prior to training camp are eligible to come off the list at any point in the preseason. A player that starts the season on the list must miss the first four games of the year.