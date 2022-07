The Camp: BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara, DB preview | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

We close out our series on getting to know more about those that cover Wisconsin with BadgerBlitz.com’s Jon McNamara. He talks about facing former Badgers RB Brian Calhoun in high school, his experience at the Daily Cardinal in college, how he ended up leading a recruiting site, the competition with other sites and he helps us preview UW’s defensive backs.