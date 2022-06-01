Aaron Rodgers hits birdie putt to win The Match | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

For a second straight year Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers stepped up and hit a clutch putt on the final hole to win “The Match”.

The duo of Rodgers and Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady were tied with Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen entering the 12th and final hole. Rodgers knocked his tee shot onto the green to within 15-feet of the cup. After Mahomes and Allen missed long birdie attempts, and Brady couldn’t get his to go from where Rodgers’ ball landed, the four-time NFL MVP dropped his shot in for the winner.

It was Rodgers’ second win at the celebrity event, while Brady improved to 1-2 after losing the past two years.