Brewers fall to Chicago in 10 innings | By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee had to settle for a split of its four-game series with Chicago after the Cubs earned a 4-3 win in 10 innings Wednesday night.

With Jason Heyward standing on third and only one out, Christopher Morel hit a deep fly ball to left field off Hoby Milner. Christian Yelich made the catch, but his throw home wasn’t in time and Heyward scored the winning run.

The loss ruined what was a really good MLB debut for Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander. After giving up a couple runs in the first inning, the 29-year-old settled in to give Milwaukee exactly what it needed at the end of a long road trip. He ended up going 7 innings, allowing 3 runs — 2 earned — while also striking out 3.

“He pitched really, really well. He pitched as good as we’ve had this year (after) the first inning,” manager Craig Counsell said. “I think the first inning it was just a little bit (of him) trying to be too fine, not trusting how good his stuff is.

“To deliver seven innings on a night where we really needed it, (even if) the game didn’t end the way we wanted, helped a bunch of guys (in the bullpen) out.”

Milwaukee’s offense was able to put some pressure on Chicago starter Kyle Hendricks, who allowed 3 runs on 5 hits. But once he exited after 5 innings, the Cubs bullpen gave the Brewers very little. They had just 2 hits the rest of the way and stuck out 10 times.

Jace Peterson accounted for 3 of Milwaukee 8 hits on the night. The third baseman collected his 14th RBI of the season in the fifth inning, while Kolton Wong and Omar Narvaez drove in the other 2 runs.

The game marked the end of an 11-game road trip, with the Brewers finishing 6-5. Their lead in the NL Central is sitting at 2 games on St. Louis.

Milwaukee will now come home to open a series Thursday night against San Diego at American Family Field.