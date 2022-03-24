Packers: WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling signing with Kansas City | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay’s receiving core took another hit Thursday.

A week after the Packers traded Davante Adams to Las Vegas, the Kansas City Chiefs have signed free agent Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal.

The #Chiefs are signing former #Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling to a three-year, $30 million deal with $18 million in the first two years and incentives to reach a maximum of $36 million, his agents @NSAFootball tell @RapSheet and me. 💰💰 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 24, 2022

The Packers were reportedly interested in bringing Valdes-Scantling back and had an offer on the table, but the former seventh-round pick decided to go elsewhere. Valdes-Scantling fills a major void for the Chiefs as a deep threat after the team traded Tyreek Hill to Miami on Wednesday.

For Green Bay, if wide receiver wasn’t the biggest need going into April’s NFL Draft before, it surely is now. The only wide receivers under contract that have caught a pass in the NFL are Randall Cobb, Amari Rodgers and Juwann Winfree. Allen Lazard was tendered a contract as a restricted free agent and is also likely to return.

The Packers own four picks in the first 59 of the draft and could still add a veteran in free agency or through a trade to bolster their wide receiver room.