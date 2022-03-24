Bucks roll to win over Washington without Giannis and Middleton | In In Bucks | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee continued its push to the top of the Eastern Conference on Thursday night with a 114-102 win over Washington at Fiserv Forum.

Despite playing without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, the Bucks led by 19 after the first quarter and by 26 after three before the Wizards made things look closer than they were.

In the absence of two of its stars, Milwaukee got 24 points and 10 assists from Jrue Holiday, while Grayson Allen had 21 points. Three different players off the bench hit double figures, including Pat Connaughton with 16 points.

Washington was led by Ish Smith’s 17 points, while Kristaps Porzingis had 16 points and nine rebounds.

The Bucks are now just one game back of Miami for first place in the East, with Boston and Philadelphia only a 1/2 game back of Milwaukee with nine games to play.

Antetokounmpo missed the game with knee soreness and Middleton missed his second-straight game with wrist soreness.

Milwaukee will now hit the road to face Memphis on Saturday night before crucial matchups with the 76ers and Brooklyn next week.