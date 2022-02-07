Packers reportedly set to hire new ST coach | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has reportedly settled on its new special teams coordinator.

According to the NFL Network, the Packers are expected to hire Rich Bisaccia as the replacement for Maurice Drayton.

The #Packers are expected to hire former #Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia as their new special teams coach, sources say. The unit was an issue in GB last year, and coach Matt LaFleur goes a long way toward fixing it. Bisaccia is universally respected. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 7, 2022

Bisaccia has been in the NFL since 2002 and spent the last four seasons as the Las Vegas Raiders special teams coordinator. He took on the added role of interim head coach midway through the year when Jon Gruden was fired. The Raiders won the final four games of the regular season to punch their ticket to the playoffs before falling to eventual AFC Champion Cincinnati in the first round.

Bisaccia’s units have not been the highest-rated in the NFL but they’ve always been solid, which would be more than enough for the Packers. Though Green Bay has finished toward the bottom of the annual rankings for much of the last decade, this year the unit bottomed out and played a large role in the NFC Divisional Round loss to San Francisco.

Las Vegas and Jacksonville interviewed Bisaccia for its head coaching vacancies before hiring Josh McDaniels and Doug Pedersen, respectively.