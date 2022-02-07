Wisconsin down, Marquette up in latest AP poll | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

Wisconsin slipped in the latest Associated Press Top 25.

The Badgers, coming off a week in which they split their two games, dropped three spots to No. 14 in the poll released Wednesday. It marked the second time in the last three weeks Wisconsin fell in the poll after reaching as high as No. 8.

UW was joined by four other Big Ten teams, including Purdue at No. 3, Illinois at No. 13, Ohio State at No. 16 and Michigan State at No. 17. The Badgers will travel to face the Spartans on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Marquette jumped six spots to No. 18, its highest ranking of the season. The Golden Eagles will visit No. 24 UConn on Tuesday.

Auburn continues at No. 1, while Gonzaga is No. 2, Arizona at No. 4 and Kentucky at No. 5.