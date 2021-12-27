Packers add five more to reserve/COVID-19 list | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Coach Matt LaFleur is dealing with more COVID-19 issues within his football team.

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday that five more players had been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. It included offensive lineman Ben Braden, linebacker Tipa Galeai, wide receiver Amari Rodgers, linebacker Ty Summers and practice squad defensive lineman RJ McIntosh.

It brings the total number of players out with COVID-19 right now to 10, as the five joined wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling, cornerbacks Kevin King and Shemar Jean-Charles, practice squad linebacker La’Darius Hamilton and linebacker Chauncey Rivers, who is on injured reserve.

The breakout among the team follows a pattern around the NFL as the more contagious but less severe omicron variant spreads across the country. The league has adjusted its protocols and LaFleur said they will look to make changes as they see fit within their own team.

“Certainly you’re trying to take every step to mitigate the risks, especially within your building, we’re definitely going to look at how we can do that around here,” LaFleur said. “We’ve even contemplated potentially, if we get more of these, maybe going to virtual meetings and then just showing up when we when we want to get together to go out on the field. We’ll look at everything, because we do know this, the availability thing is real. When you have your players available, I think we’re a pretty darn good football team and we need to try to keep as many people available as possible.”

Injury update

Running back Aaron Jones left Saturday’s win over Cleveland limping but it doesn’t sound if it is something serious.

“I believe he will be OK,” LaFleur said. “But, again, we’ll see how he works through everything over the next two days.”

The Packers are also still waiting on the return of several key pieces, including cornerback Jaire Alexander. He’s been out since Week 4 with a shoulder injury. He was designated to return from injured reserve almost three weeks ago and the team has until Wednesday to activate him or place him back on injured reserve, which would end his season. LaFleur said they’ll wait to Wednesday to make a final decision.

As for tackle David Bakhtiari, LaFleur said they have not decided whether he will practice this week or not. He did not take part in what were essentially all walk-through practices last week. The All-Pro has not played yet this year after suffering a torn ACL in his left knee last December. He underwent an arthroscopic procedure last month to clean up an issue in the knee.

LaFleur also said they are still determining whether right tackle Billy Turner will be able to play again this year after he injured his leg in Week 14 against Chicago.