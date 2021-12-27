Badgers: Update from Las Vegas as Wisconsin preps for Arizona State | In In Badgers | By By Zach Heilprin

LAS VEGAS — Three days is an eternity in the age of COVID-19, but it appears the Wisconsin football team has largely avoided a huge outbreak among key players as it preps for Thursday’s Las Vegas Bowl against Arizona State.

Though the school is not allowed to comment on which players aren’t in Las Vegas as a result of a positive test or being considered a close contact of someone that tested positive, only two starters are currently not with the team — fullback John Chenal and defensive lineman Matt Henningsen.

A UW official said Henningsen is expected to fly out to join the team in time for the game, while Chenal is not expected to be available.

One on-field assistant coach was also missing from the practice that members of the media got to watch for 15 minutes on Monday. That was running backs coach Gary Brown. UW said he is dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness and could still join the team before the game. In his place at practice was former Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek. He has been brought on as a temporary hire and will hold down that position until Brown is able to return.

FB John Chenal isn’t here and won’t be. RB coach Gary Brown (non-COVID) is not here. Garrett Groshek is coaching the position. pic.twitter.com/DEqRStwWDi — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 27, 2021

Coach Paul Chryst said the role came about because Groshek had been around the team for practices at times this season. After finishing his Wisconsin career last December, he spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders in the offseason and training camp and then was a part of Minnesota’s practice squad for a time during the season.

Chryst added that what he’s getting from Groshek now isn’t much different than what he was offering when he would come to practice or what other former players, including linebackers Jack Cichy and Chris Orr, have contributed this season.

“He’s not trying to be the coach. He’s just a guy that knows everything and what we’re doing,” Chryst said Monday night inside the Legacy Club at the Circa Resort and Casino. “Same thing you get with (Cichy) and Chris. Just kind of little things to pass along.”

The health of Brown was the most important thing for Chryst, and he told Groshek he wasn’t sure if it would be a couple days or a week or more.

Danny Davis, Kendric Pryor and Jack Dunn getting in some of their last practices as #Badgers. pic.twitter.com/Ro1Kpxqus3 — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 27, 2021

Offensive line in flux

All five of Wisconsin’s starting offensive linemen are in Las Vegas but only three of them practiced Monday. Tyler Beach was at left tackle, Josh Seltzner was at left guard and Jack Nelson was at right guard. But sophomore center Joe Tippmann and senior right tackle Logan Bruss were only observers at practice. In their places were junior Cormac Sampson and redshirt freshman Tanor Bortolini.

A UW official said Bruss had not done much at all during bowl prep, while Tippmann had been a little more active. Bruss told BadgerBlitz.com that he’s still dealing with a foot injury he suffered against Rutgers and played through down the stretch of the season. It is unknown what is keeping Tippmann sidelined. He started 11 of Wisconsin’s 12 games, including the final eight.

#Badgers in the middle of practice in Las Vegas. RT Logan Bruss and C Joe Tippmann not practicing. Tanor Bortolini is at RT for Bruss and Cormac Sampson is at C for Tippmann. DL Matt Henningsen is not here, but is expected to arrive tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/kFdjMgodVI — Zach Heilprin (@ZachHeilprin) December 27, 2021

Wisconsin will feel good in turning to Bortolini if Bruss is unable to go. He started two games in place of Bruss earlier in the season and more than held his own. One of the most versatile guys in the offensive line room, Bortolini has already played all five spots along the line at some point in his young career.

Sampson is another guy that offensive line coach Joe Rudolph has been able to use multiple places. Though he got most of his playing time this season at guard, he’s played center and was used as a tight end during his redshirt freshman season.

“I think Cormac has done a great job,” quarterback Graham Mertz said Monday night. “He’s always going to be there for you. He’s always gonna give you his all and I mean he does a great job every day coming in and working. I think that Cormac will do a great job if it’s him in there.”

Who plays fullback?

With Chenal sidelined and a host of tight ends that could fill in (Cam Large, Clay Cundiff, Hayden Rucci) unavailable, it remains to be seen who might play the role of fullback for Wisconsin on Thursday night.

“That’s one position, obviously we’d love to have John, so it’s not fun having him out,” Mertz said. “We got some young guys stepping up this week and doing some different things they’ve never done and they’re owning their role and having fun doing it.”

One name that Mertz brought up was linebacker-turned-tight end/fullback Riley Nowakowski. The redshirt freshman walk-on moved to offense a little more than halfway through the season when injuries and a transfer cut the numbers down at fullback and tight end.

“Riley’s done a great job,” Mertz said. “I mean, he’s really owned that. He’s had a good week.”

No decision yet

Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks still hasn’t made a decision on whether to return for a sixth year or at least he’s not telling the media. The senior said an announcement will come soon after Thursday’s game.

“Like I said, my parents have done a good job of keeping me focused on this team and finishing out this season,” Hicks said. “Probably the day of (the last game) or right after the game I’ll know for sure.’

Transfer portal addition

The Badgers have seen quite a few of their players head to the NCAA’s transfer portal in the last few months, but the latest development has Wisconsin dipping into the portal to help out its kicking game.

Arkansas kicker Vito Calvaruso announced his commitment to the Badgers on Monday.

Calvaruso spent the last two seasons as the Razorbacks’ kickoff specialist. He registered 63 touchbacks on 74 kicks in 2021 and his touchback percentage of 85.1% ranked fifth in the FBS.

In comparison, with Jack Van Dyke and Collin Larsh handling the duties, Wisconsin put the ball in the end zone 30.8% of the time, though some of that was certainly by design.

Calvaruso did not attempt a field goal with Arkansas but did go 25-for-31 in high school. He figures to be given an opportunity to compete with Larsh, who announced earlier this month he would be returning for a sixth season. Larsh was solid the last two seasons going 20-27 but is just 2-for-6 from 40 yards or beyond in his career.