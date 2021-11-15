Packers: Matt LaFleur discusses injuries to Aaron Jones, Rashan Gary and Whitney Mercilus | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

When Aaron Jones went down with a knee injury against Seattle on Sunday Green Bay Packers fans feared the worst. That was especially the case when CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson said there were tears in the running back’s eyes when he came out of the injury tent. But it appears Jones has avoided a serious injury.

ESPN was the first to report that Green Bay’s leading rusher suffered a sprained MCL that will keep him out one or two weeks

MRI revealed that Packers’ RB Aaron Jones has “a mild” MCL sprain and he is expected to be out 1-2 weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 15, 2021

“Yeah, I’d say so,” coach Matt LaFleur said when asked if they caught a break with the severity of the injury. “I don’t think it’s going to be long term but we’ll just monitor it on a daily basis and see how fast he can heal up. He’s certainly a guy you want out on the field. He does so much for our team. Not only from a production stand point but also just the energy he brings to our team is pretty contagious.”

The news also seems to be somewhat positive on Rashan Gary. The outside linebacker was injured in the fourth quarter when his elbow got bent back the wrong way. ESPN reported that Gary suffered a hyperextended elbow but plans to put on a brace and try to play Sunday against Minnesota. However, he also has more tests scheduled for Tuesday that could alter that plan.

“We’re still evaluating him,” LaFleur said. “I don’t really have much to add on Rashan.”

1. Only source you should accept pertaining to me is on my payroll or I'm on theirs. 2. So I am confirming the #DTrain is full steam ahead, and if it's in my power,#BANEGary is on board.#PutCheeseOnEverything🧀🍽#GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/YGbBmGTY4M — Rashan Gary ® (@RashanAGary) November 15, 2021

The one very serious injury seems to be outside linebacker Whitney Mercilus. He looked to have gotten ahold of Russell Wilson for a sack in the third quarter but the quarterback managed to get away. On the play, Mercilus injured his bicep and LaFleur sounded less than optimistic in discussing the veteran.

“That’s a tough one,” LaFleur said. “Man, I feel bad for him. Shoot, he would have had potentially a second sack right there. Just the stability he brings to that room. This guy’s a pro’s pro. He’s been doing it at a very high level for a long time. It’s just one of those unfortunate things that happen.”