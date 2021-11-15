Packers announce stock offering to begin Tuesday | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

For the first time in 10 years, the Green Bay Packers will make shares of stock available for sale.

The team announced the sale would begin Tuesday with 300,000 shares available at $300 per share.

“We appreciate the interest that fans have expressed in our sixth stock offering,” said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy in a release. “While we are not yet in a position to fully discuss the offering, we do have some initial information that we can share for fans to consider. We look forward to formally launching the offering (Tuesday).”

Some of those details include:

— The price per share will be $300, and there will be a handling fee similar to the handling fee in the last offering.

— The offering will initially be limited to persons in the United States, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, subject to completing regulatory processes in certain states.

— Shares will be able to be purchased online with credit cards, debit cards, or electronic bank transfers, or with personal check or cashier’s check by mail.

— Only individuals (including spouses as joint tenants) will be able to purchase shares; individuals can purchase shares as a gift for other individuals.

— The Packers will offer 300,000 shares.

— No one may buy more than 200 shares (counting any shares that the person purchased in the 1997-1998 and 2011-2012 offerings).

— The offering will continue until Feb. 25, 2022, subject to extension.

The team also offered up information as to what buying a share of the stock actually means

— Stock in the Packers does not constitute an investment in “stock” in the common sense of the term.

— The Packers will have no obligation to repay the amount a buyer pays to purchase Packers stock.

— Anyone considering the purchase of Packers stock should not purchase the stock to make a profit or to receive a dividend or tax deduction or any other economic benefits.

— Any offering of Packers stock will only be made through an offering document.

— The Packers believe offerees and purchasers of Packers stock will not receive the protection of securities laws with respect to any offering or sale of Packers stock.

— The Packers bylaws and NFL rules severely restrict transfers of Packers stock.

More information will be available at Packers.com when the offering is made public Tuesday.