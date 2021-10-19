Packers Hall of Fame announces 2022 class | In In Packers | By By Associated Press

A couple players whose tenures in Green Bay did not exactly end on a high note are going to be enshrined in the team’s Hall of Fame next summer.

The Packers Hall of Fame announced Tuesday that former wide receiver Greg Jennings and former linebacker Tim Harris would make up the 2022 class.

Jennings played seven seasons in Green Bay after being taken in the second round of the 2006 NFL Draft. After a solid rookie season, Jennings became a star over the next five years. He topped 1,000 yards receiving three times, caught 37 touchdowns and was named to the Pro Bowl twice. His 6,537 yards receiving ranks ninth in team history, while his 425 catches is 10th and his 53 touchdowns is seventh.

His time with the Packers came to end following the 2012 season when the club didn’t re-sign him and he subsequently joined NFC North rival Minnesota. Once out of Green Bay, Jennings became a vocal critic of the franchise, especially when it came to quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Jennings played three more years with Minnesota and Miami.

Harris, meanwhile, was a dominant pass rusher for the Packers in the late 1980s and early 1990s. A fourth-round pick in the 1986 draft, Harris racked up 55 sacks in five seasons, the eighth-most in team history. That included 19.5 in 1989 when he was an All-Pro and named to the Pro Bowl.

After seven sacks in 1990, Harris held out prior to the 1991 season in hopes of getting a new contract. The Packers rebuffed his efforts and traded him to San Francisco. Harris played five more seasons, finishing with 81 sacks in his career.

The two players will be enshrined during a Sept. 1, 2022 ceremony at Lambeau Field.