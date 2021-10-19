Bucks unveil championship banner, hand out rings in pregame ceremony | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

Milwaukee won its first NBA title in 50 years last season and the award for the players involved arrived Tuesday when the Bucks opened up a new campaign against Brooklyn at Fiserv Forum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and all the other members of the team that pushed Milwaukee past Phoenix in six games to claim the championship received their rings in a pre-game ceremony.

The team also unveiled the 2021 World Championship banner in the rafters of the arena.