Packers still waiting on decision for Jaire Alexander, hoping to avoid surgery 'at all costs'
By Zach Heilprin

The Green Bay Packers are hoping to avoid Jaire Alexander having surgery on his injured shoulder, knowing that if it happens, he will likely miss the rest of the season.

Coach Matt LaFleur didn’t have a significant update on his All-Pro cornerback when he met with the media Wednesday but did indicate several options are still available, including surgery.

“We’re still gathering opinions on that,” LaFleur said. “We’re gonna try to avoid that at all costs.”

Alexander went down in the third quarter of the game against Pittsburgh when he laid a big hit on running back Najee Harris. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Tuesday that the team was deciding whether Alexander could play safely with a brace, whether he just needed some time to heal or whether a more serious intervention was needed.

The Packers did add a veteran cornerback Wednesday in Rasul Douglas, signing him off Arizona’s practice squad. He spent three years with Philadelphia and was with Carolina last season. LaFleur got to see him on the field during practice.

“He’s played a lot of games in this league,” LaFleur said. “(He’s a) big, physical corner, is really tough. He certainly looks the part.”

Alexander is “most likely” out against Cincinnati this Sunday and LaFleur understands the challenges his absence presents.

“It’s not easy. I mean, that guy’s a premier corner in this league,” LaFleur said of Alexander. “But again, we’ve got other guys in that room that we feel really confident with. And hopefully we’ll get Kevin King back this week (from a concussion). I know he’s trending in the right direction. And then we’ve got a young player in Eric Stokes that seems to get better and better every day.”