Packers add veteran CB

The Green Bay Packers have a new cornerback but it’s not Stephon Gilmore.

Roughly an hour after fans had their hearts broken with the news that New England was trading Gilmore to Carolina for a 2023 sixth-round pick, the Packers announced the signing of veteran Rasul Douglas off of Arizona’s practice squad.

Douglas was a third-round pick of Philadelphia in 2017 and he started 18 games over three seasons for the Eagles. His tenure there included five interceptions and 15 passes defended. The West Virginia product then played for Carolina last year, starting 11 games for the Panthers. He had 62 tackles and nine pass breakups.

The 6-foot-2, 209-pound Douglas spent part of training camp this past summer with Las Vegas and Houston before joining the Cardinals practice squad in early September.

Green Bay added Douglas due to some injury concerns with Jaire Alexander (shoulder) and Kevin King (concussion). The team was reportedly in the market for Gilmore, the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, but couldn’t make a deal work unless he was released. The Patriots announced he would be cut, but then had the Panthers swoop in and make a deal.

The Packers are 3-1 and will head to Cincinnati to face the 3-1 Bengals this Sunday.