Winning streak hits 17 for St. Louis with 6-2 victory over Milwaukee | Zach Heilprin

The St. Louis Cardinals continued their winning ways with a 6-2 victory over Milwaukee to claim a 17th straight win.

With the NL Central title already locked up, the Brewers don’t have much to play for in the final week of the season. That showed Tuesday night, as starter Brandon Woodruff was pulled after four innings of work. His short outing consisted of 63 pitches and he allowed seven hits and two runs in that time. When he left, the game was tied 2-2, before the bullpen gave up four runs in the next three innings, including a couple of home runs.

Milwaukee had its chances offensively with nine hits, but the club went 0-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left nine men on base. The two runs came courtesy of a Luis Urias home run in the fourth off of Adam Wainwright. The Cardinals starter went six innings, and allowed the two runs on seven hits and struck out four.

The Brewers played without shortstop Willy Adames, who is once again dealing with quad tightness. It’s the same ailment that landed him on the injured list earlier in September. The club said keeping him out was a precautionary measure.

Milwaukee and St. Louis will meet again Wednesday night.