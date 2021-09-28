Bucks’ Antetokounmpo feeling fine but monitoring his knee | In In Bucks | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo says he feels fine as he prepares for the Milwaukee Bucks’ title defense but will be careful with the left knee that he hyperextended during the championship run. Antetokounmpo missed the final two games of the Eastern Conference finals after hurting his knee but returned to earn MVP honors in the NBA Finals. He scored 50 points in a title-clinching Game 6 victory over the Phoenix Suns.

“I’m good to go,” Antetokounmpo said Monday. “But if I feel like I’m in pain again or whatever the case might be, I have to listen to my body. When you feel pain, it’s your body telling you that it’s protecting you, that you can’t go anymore. I’ve played through pain. I don’t think now is the time to risk that. It’s too early in the season.

“But at the end of the day, I feel good physically, mentally. I’ll do whatever I have to do to be 100%.”

The two-time MVP says he still has plenty of incentive even after leading the Bucks to their first championship since 1971.

“Are we satisfied?” Antetokounmpo asked. “I’m not satisfied. I’m not even close to being satisfied. That’s the tone we’ve got to set as a team. And as a leader of this team, that’s the tone that I’m going to set. We understand that teams are coming for us, but we’re going to be ready.”