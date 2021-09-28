DL Tyler Lancaster placed on reserve/COVID-19 list | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay is dealing with its first COVID-19 issue among its players.

The Packers announced Tuesday that defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster had been put on the COVID-19/reserve list. Players go on that list if they test positive for COVID-19 or are a close contact with someone that tested positive. If he’s vaccinated, he could return to action with two negative tests 24 hours apart.

The Northwestern product played in each of the first three games, though he was forced to leave the San Francisco game early to be evaluated for a concussion. To this point, Lancaster has five tackles for a defense that struggled in Week 1 to stop the run but that has been better the last two games.

While Lancaster is the first player to deal with COVID-19 related issues, he’s not alone within the team. His position coach, Jerry Montgomery, was forced to miss the Detroit game in Week 2 due to a positive test.

The Packers replaced Lancaster on the roster by signing tight end Tyler Davis off of Indianapolis’ practice squad.

Green Bay will host Pittsburgh on Sunday.