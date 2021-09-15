Detroit finishes off sweep of the Brewers with 4-1 win | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

The AL Central continued to be Milwaukee’s kryptonite this season, as Detroit finished off a two-game sweep of the Brewers with a 4-1 win Wednesday afternoon.

After missing a start due to an illness, Brandon Woodruff went six innings, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out seven. He also walked a pair, as his record dropped to 9-9 on the season.

Detroit’s Matt Manning, who came into the game with an ERA north of six, gave up just the one run on two hits and struck out six to get the win. Milwaukee’s lone offense of the day came courtesy of a Lorenzo Cain RBI double in the second inning. It was the only run the Brewers scored over the two games that saw the top of their lineup — Kolton Wong, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Yelich — go 0-for-25.

Milwaukee dropped to 8-12 against the AL Central this year, including 3-11 against the three worst teams in the division — Minnesota, Kansas City and Detroit.

The Brewers lead in the NL Central stands at 13 on St. Louis and their magic number to clinch the division is five, pending the outcomes of games Wednesday night.

They’ll return to American Family Field for their final homestand of the year that gets underway Friday against Chicago.