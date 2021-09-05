Brewers place Willy Adames on injured list | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Willy Adames missed three days last month due to a quad injury. The Milwaukee shortstop will miss at least 10 days this time around as the Brewers placed him on the injured list Sunday in advance of their series finale against St. Louis.

SS Willy Adames placed on the 10-day injured list with a left quad strain. INF/OF Tim Lopes recalled from Triple-A Nashville. pic.twitter.com/XEwWFSt0kd — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) September 5, 2021

Adames went 3-for-3 Saturday night but pulled up while running the bases after his final hit and was removed from the game. Milwaukee will feel the loss of Adames, who is batting .266 with 22 home runs and 66 RBI this year. Tim Lopes has been recalled from Triple-A to take his spot.

Luis Urias, who has started mostly at third base this season, will likely fill Adames’ role at shortstop.

Milwaukee and St. Louis have split the first two games of a three-game series. The third game will get going at 1:10 p.m.