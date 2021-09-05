Houser pitches Brewers’ 1st CG shutout since 2014, beats Cards | In In Brewers | By By Associated Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Adrian Houser pitched Milwaukee’s first complete-game shutout since 2014, throwing a crisp three-hitter that led the Brewers over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0.

Not since Kyle Lohse blanked Cincinnati on two hits on Sept. 24, 2014, had a Milwaukee pitcher gone the distance without allowing a run. The Brewers had played 1,011 games since then, marking the longest active streak in the majors.

Houser struck out seven, walked none and blanked the playoff-contending Cardinals on 100 pitches. It was his first pro shutout during a career that began in 2011 in the Houston organization.

Luis Urias led off the Milwaukee first with his 19th home run, the only run that Houser and the NL Central leaders needed.