Brewers: Vogelbach hits walk-off grand slam to beat Cardinals 6-5 | In In Brewers | By By Zach Heilprin

Milwaukee got its first walk-off home run of the year Sunday and it was a big one to help them take 2 of 3 from St. Louis this weekend.

The Brewers trailed 5-1 heading to the ninth but cut the lead by one with a Luke Maile single scored Jackie Bradley Jr. A Jace Peterson double followed that and then Eduardo Escobar walked to load the bases. Coming off the bench to pinch hit was Daniel Vogelbach and he took a 1-0 pitch from Alex Reyes and knocked it into the visiting bullpen for a walk-off grand slam.

It was the first walk-off grand slam for the Brewers since Ryan Braun had one in 2008. It was just the club’s second since 1992 and the eighth all-time in team history. For Vogelbach, it was his eighth home run of the year and his first career walk-off hit.

The late offense helped Milwaukee overcome Corbin Burnes not pitching to his normal standard. The Cy Young Award contender gave up three runs over five innings. He struck out seven and walked three.

Jake Cousins also gave up a pair of runs, doubling the number of earned runs he’d given up to this point in the season.

Escobar finished 3-for-4 in just his third game back off the injured list. Peterson had a pair of hits, as did Pablo Reyes.

The win pushed Milwaukee to 30 games above .500 and it helped the team widen its lead in the NL Central to 11 games on Cincinnati.

The Brewers will now welcome in Philadelphia for a series starting Monday afternoon.