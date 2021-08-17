Packers reportedly send CB Josh Jackson to NY Giants for CB Isaac Yiadom | In In Packers | By By Zach Heilprin

Green Bay has reportedly added another body to its defensive back room.

According to ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, the Packers have acquired cornerback Isaac Yiadom from the New York Giants.

CB Isaac Yiadom is being traded to the Green Bay Packers, per sources. Yiadom was acquired in a trade with the Denver Broncos before the start of last season. Started 10 games for the Giants. — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 17, 2021

The Packers reportedly sent their former second-round pick Josh Jackson to the Giants in return.

As @RobDemovsky reported, the #Packers are shipping Josh Jackson to the Giants for Yiadom. — Bill Huber (@BillHuberSI) August 17, 2021

This will be Yiadom’s third team since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Boston College. After starting nine games there in his first two years, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound Yiadom was traded to the Giants prior to last season. He went on to start 10 games and finished with 46 tackles and five passes defended.

The 25-year-old Yiadom joins a crowded cornerback room where the top four guys — Jaire Alexander, Kevin King, Chandon Sullivan and Eric Stokes — are locks to make the roster. He’ll likely be battling Kabion Ento, Shemar Jean-Charles and Ka’dar Hollman for a roster spot.